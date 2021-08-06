Biting your own medal is one thing. A Japanese mayor learned you don’t bite someone else’s.

Olympic athletes have long been photographed biting their medals, a festive if not entirely hygienic gesture.

But usually they bite their own medals. A mayor in Japan learned the hard way that snacking on someone else doesn’t turn out so well.

Nagoya’s Mayor Takashi Kawamura apologized after biting gold medalist Miu Goto, a member of the Japanese national softball team, in a ceremony Wednesday as he stood in front of a backdrop promoting coronavirus safety precautions. He was immediately pilloried on social media, where some Olympians said they would be furious if it happened to them. Others thought it was disgusting.

Toyota expressed its displeasure in a statement, saying Mr. Kawamura “did not pay tribute to the athlete and did not consider infection prevention”. (Goto also plays for the company’s corporate team.)