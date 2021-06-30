Bitmoji 11.31.0.8348 APK for Android – Download



Create your personal Cartoon avatar with the Bitmoji app including personalized stickers. Using this app you can easily create artistic backgrounds. To include fun in your chats users can insert themselves into easily meme-able images to send to friends and family.

Integrated with Snapchat, this app is perfect for you if you are a big fan of Snapchat. Not only this when integrated with the Gboard keyboard app you get your Bitmoji stickers on your fingertips, just tap and share your avatar-oriented stickers with the click of a button.

Creating your Cartoon Avatar with the Bitmoji app

The basic or the only purpose of this app is to allow you to customize or create your own personal avatar. The mobile app is the companion of the widely-used cartoon platform Bitstrips. Once you download and install the app by clicking on the download button above. You will be greeted with a sign-in screen.

You can log in to Bitmoji using a Snapchat or Email id. Once in the app, it will ask you to choose your gender, skin type, and hairstyle. You can further modify your avatar by changing the hairstyle, face shape, skin tone, nose type, and eye color, as well as play around with different outfits.

Once the avatar is finished, the app automatically generates various Bitstrips, ranging from romantic to goofy and playful, in which your avatar is the main character. You can then use this image to communicate on Gmail, Slack, Snapchat, or Messenger.

Bitmoji app interface is simple considering the limited amount of use. It gives you a bottom toolbar with buttons such as Stickers, Avatar, Fashion, Keyboard, and Merch. The Merch tab gives you the option to buy T-shirts with your avatar printed on them.

Any chat or social interaction app that supports emoticon format will allow you to use this avatar. You will notice a floating Bitmoji head on the higher end of your chat window. Rate the app and let us know what you think about it by commenting below.