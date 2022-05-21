BITSAT 2022 Registration Deadline Extended, Here’s How to Fill the Application – bitsat 2022 Registration Deadline Extended to June 10 Check out the steps to apply

Birla Institute of Expertise and Science has prolonged the deadline for BITSAT registration for BITSAT 2022. The final date to register for the BITSAT entrance examination is June 10, 2022. Candidates who haven’t but registered for the examination can register on-line via the official web site bitadmission.com.The Revise or Edit window opens on June 8 and closes on June 12, 2022. If candidates discover any errors in the accomplished utility, they will right them throughout the edit window. Nonetheless, candidates won’t be allowed to change or edit the registered e-mail ID and cell quantity at the moment.

The chosen candidate may have to pay a price of Rs. 3400 (for male candidates) and Rs. 2900 (for feminine candidates) for attending the authentic one time (Session 1). Candidates can go to the official web site of BITSAT for extra particulars.

candidates can register with the assist of easy steps given under.

How to register for BITSAT 2022



Step 1: To begin with go to the official web site bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: Then click on on the ‘Apply right here’ hyperlink underneath BITSAT 2022 on the web site.

Step 3: Now submit all the info requested in the utility.

Step 4: Add all paperwork.

Step 5: Now submit the utility price.

Step 6: Print the affirmation web page after finishing all the utility course of