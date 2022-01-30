Bitter Cold Makes For Difficult Cleanup Day After Blizzard Slams Long Island – Gadget Clock



PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Parts of Long Island were hit with more than 20 inches of snow on Saturday, then temperatures took a dive overnight.

While Nassau County saw significant snow totals, Mother Nature really hit Suffolk County hard.

New Yorkers Race To Dig Out Their Homes And Cars Before Deep Freeze

There were more than 100 emergencies throughout the night in Suffolk, where winds pounded.

The tracks of the Long Island Rail Road became a sheet of ice.

WATCH: Gov. Hochul Shares Update On Storm Cleanup With CBS2

In Sayville, business owners helped one another along Main Street. It was part of the epicenter of the highest snow totals in the region.

“I’m applying to the Peace Corps right now, so it’s in my nature to help the community, and my parents are always about helping your elders,” said Alexandra Tom, of Cameron Jewelers.

Sayville Pizza was the only open restaurant in town, but nearly 100% of customers wanted delivery.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” one delivery person said.

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast

Many shared smiles, but there was still a deep concern for everyone’s safety.

SNOW TOTALS: Who Was Hit Hardest By Saturday’s Nor’easter?

Michael Devenau had to use his Jeep to transport props and costumes for his dance academy.

“We were supposed to have a show today. We were doing Willy Wonka over at Amity Theater in Oakdale,” he said. “Obviously, it has been canceled.”

We’re not over the storm just yet.

LINK: See Highest Snow Totals

“This is a significant blizzard, and there is still a lot of work to do,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Sunday brought a deep freeze with wind chills below zero.

“Those temperatures will help lock in snow and ice that is on the ground, and that will create hazardous conditions,” Bellone added.

LINK: Winter Storm Survival Guide

“We’re doing a good job removing the snow, but there is ice underneath and it’s very, very slippery,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Officials think it should be safe to head back on the roads after noon Sunday.

Nor’easter Buries New York City Under Blanket Of Snow; Essential Workers Brave Their Way Out

In Cutchogue, an elderly man died after apparently falling into a swimming pool while shoveling.