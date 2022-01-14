Bitter Cold, Winter Storm On Tap For The Holiday Weekend – Gadget Clock

Bitter Chilly, Winter Storm On Tap For The Holiday Weekend – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We’re in for a weekend of serious climate modifications and challenges, culminating in a storm that’ll influence our space early Monday morning, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Right here’s what to anticipate and when:

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sturdy, gusty winds start to usher in our subsequent arctic air mass. Count on wind gusts of 30-40 mph with looks like temperatures within the 20s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will plummet into the kids and single digits throughout the realm with winds nonetheless gusting 30-40 mph. Wind chills in and across the metropolis will vary from 0 to -10 and N&W they are going to vary from -10 to -25. That stated, the Nationwide Climate Service has issued wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings for our northwest suburbs that may go into impact beginning late tonight.

SATURDAY MORNING: Bitterly chilly air shall be in place with a lingering breeze. That stated, excessive temperatures will solely be within the teenagers and low 20s, however due to the wind it’s going to solely really feel like the one digits and maybe the kids within the warmest spots.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It is going to be one other frigid night time, however fortunately the winds will chill out. Count on widespread lows within the teenagers and single digits with maybe some sub-zero air temperatures and wind chills N&W.

SUNDAY MORNING: It’ll stay very chilly, however temperatures will truly make a run for the freezing mark late within the day. And with the wind nonetheless considerably absent, it’s going to really feel like the kids and 20s into the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow and rain will overspread the realm. The probability at this level is it’s going to stay snow properly N&W; snow will combine with some rain throughout our extra instant northwest suburbs; a quick interval of snow is predicted within the metropolis earlier than altering to rain; and it ought to be primarily a rain occasion for our southeast suburbs. This storm will even have the potential to supply wind gusts in extra of fifty mph. That stated, we may see down tree limbs and even entire timber together with some energy outages.

MONDAY MORNING: The remaining precipitation lifts out. A number of inches of snowfall is predicted throughout our northwest suburbs with probably vital snowfall (6+”) for our extra distant northwest suburbs. Coastal flooding is possible at this level, so we’ll need to keep watch over the excessive tide cycles that day.

