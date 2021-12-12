BJP allies Apna dal and nishad party eye bigger seat share for upcoming elections

With regard to the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP may face a challenge to correct the number of seats with allies. After Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) broke away from the BJP, the Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (Sonelal) is now hoping for more seats in the 2022 assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. . Whereas, the Nishad Party also wants to contest on a ‘respectable number of seats’.

OP Rajbhar’s party had fielded candidates in the 2017 assembly elections in eight of the seats both the ruling party allies are eyeing. In that election, the Apna Dal (S), which has a strong influence among Kurmi voters, contested 11 seats and won 9, while the SBSP, which has influence in the Rajbhar community, won four.

Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel, who is hoping for more seats in the alliance in the absence of Omprakash Rajbhar, is now holding public meetings in areas other than her stronghold. Anupriya Patel is the Union Minister of State (Commerce and Industry) in the Narendra Modi government. He has held rallies in Banda (Bundelkhand region), Ayodhya, Basti and Kushinagar. She will also address public meetings in Azamgarh (East UP), Pratapgarh (Central UP) and Jhansi (Bundelkhand) in the coming days.

Party spokesperson Rajesh Patel says, “In the last few years, the party’s grip among all sections including OBC, SC, ST and upper castes has increased. We have expanded our organization and also won the Panchayat elections. Now we are preparing to contest on 200 assembly seats.” However, he said that a final decision on this would be taken when the leaders of both the parties sit together.

Meanwhile, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad also met UP election-effective Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. A party leader said, “The meeting was held, but nothing came out on seat-sharing. For the time being, the party has made necessary preparations to contest the upcoming elections in UP.” In 2017, the Nishad Party had contested on 72 seats alone and won only one seat.