BJP and AAP became united in Chhattisgarh and protested against congress bhupesh baghel government Mixed tone against Congress in Chhattisgarh

Many leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, may always oppose Narendra Modi and the BJP, but in Chhattisgarh, both the parties came together. Both the parties together raised their voice against the Bhupesh Baghel government of Chhattisgarh.

In fact, in Korba, Chhattisgarh, a protest was held against the Bhupesh Baghel government over the rotten roads. This demonstration was organized by Aam Aadmi Party leader Vishal Kelkar along with local youth. During this, the protesting youths protested by singing songs to attract the attention of the administration. youth during this Saree – If you sell for Rs, you will get the same road, you will eat a chicken worth Rs 10 So you will become a rooster, protesting by raising slogans like.

The video of the unique way of protest in Korba quickly went viral on social media. After the video went viral, the Chhattisgarh unit of BJP also tweeted this video with the aim of besieging the Bhupesh Baghel government. While tweeting the video, the Twitter handle of Chhattisgarh BJP wrote that The viral video is of Korba, where the people suffering from the bad condition of the roads are now coming down on the same roads and cursing the moment when they elected Congress MLA there and Congress government in the state. More or less this is the condition of the roads of the whole of Chhattisgarh. Shame on you Bhupesh Sarkar.

Despite having 15 MLAs in the assembly @AamAadmiParty leader of @vishalkelkar Taking recourse to the performance of the BJP proves that AAP is the strongest opposition in the state! https://t.co/eGtOsq10Ml — you chhattisgarh (@AAPChhattisgarh) August 3, 2021

The Chhattisgarh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party also targeted the BJP after the video of the protest by its leaders was shared on the BJP’s Twitter account. AAP Chhattisgarh also introduced itself as the opposition in the state by tweeting. The Chhattisgarh unit tweeted that despite having 15 MLAs in the assembly, resorting to the performance of Aam Aadmi Party leader Vishal Kelkar proves that AAP is the strongest opposition in the state!

The Chhattisgarh unit of AAP made another tweet regarding the posting of the video by the BJP. In which he wrote that only the Aam Aadmi Party will take the issues of the people from the road to the throne. Don’t give up until you break it. Further tagging the Twitter handle of Chhattisgarh unit of BJP in this tweet, it was written that copy paste of 2 rupees should stop doing politics!





