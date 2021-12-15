BJP and JDU MPs clashed in Lok Sabha over the bad roads of Bihar started counting failures of their own ally

During Question Hour in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav slammed the Bihar government, saying it has not been able to complete the work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, while other states have moved ahead.

Amid growing differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United), which runs the coalition government in Bihar, Lok Sabha members from both parties took a dig at each other for the lack of progress in rural road projects and other development activities in the state.

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh cited figures that show that the state has in fact failed to meet the target under PMGSY. Not taking it lightly, JD(U) MP Kaushlendra Kumar asked Minister Giriraj Singh whether any meeting was held with state government officials to take decisive steps to complete the work.

Lauding the BJP-led central government for “changing the face of villages in India”, BJP MP and former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, “I am very disappointed with the government in Bihar. In Bihar, out of the approved roads in Phase 1 and Phase-2, many kilometers of roads have not been completed yet. The work of Phase I and Phase II is still pending and the work of Phase III has not even started.

Providing data to corroborate this claim, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that 1,287 km of road is yet to be constructed in the first phase of PMGSY; In Phase II and III, 411 km and 6,162 km have been sanctioned respectively. “Around Rs 949 crore is still available with the state government as balance from the central fund,” he said.

The minister said the state government has approved 1,390 km of rural roads, but the tender for the works was yet to be floated. Singh said, “I have requested the state government to complete the work on time, so that Bihar can also contribute towards the Government of India’s target of constructing 1.25 lakh km.”

While some opposition members instigated JD(U) president and MP Rajeev Ranjan Lalan Singh for speaking on the reaction of his colleague Kaushalendra Kumar, who listed the question on PMGSY. He asked Giriraj Singh, “NDA is running the government in Bihar as well as at the Centre. You are from Bihar and I am also from Bihar. Have you ever tried to hold a meeting with the state government or its officials to resolve this issue.”

Singh replied, “I have had several meetings with Bihar officials and MPs. I am doing my job… here are the leaders… and you can come and have a meeting with me. As a minister, I have been in touch with everyone.”