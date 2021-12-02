BJP and JDU Tease Congress over Political Rift Against TMC Anjana Om Kashyap Aajtak TV Debate Show TMC leader said

The Congress vs TMC fight has become a hot topic of discussion after Mamata Banerjee slammed the UPA and hit out at Rahul Gandhi. While there is a vigorous debate between Congress and TMC leaders in the TV debate, BJP and JDU are leaving no chance to take a jibe on it. On a question from anchor Anjana Om Kashyap in the news channel Aaj Tak’s show ‘Halla Bol’, JDU spokesperson Ajay Alok said that the leadership of the petitioner can never be accepted. He said that if the cat is decorated with milk in a pot, then the cat will drink milk. He said that Congress has done this work for Kejriwal in Delhi and Mamata in West Bengal, so what is the use of chest-beating now.

Ajay Alok questioned the Congress and said that the fault is yours and you are now behaving like an old landlord whose entire farm is gone even after he says that this is mine and he is mine. He said that Congress does not know why for this it is venting its displeasure on BJP and JDU, whereas NDA is nowhere in this whole fight, it is a matter of Congress vs TMC.

He said that those who were together till yesterday are not ready to accept each other as leaders, some old landlord is saying that and some are sending them abroad. Meanwhile, the anchor stopped and said that now BJP is not in this fight, so BJP and JDU leaders should be removed and TMC leaders should be brought on the screen. Questioning the spokesperson of Trinamool Congress, Anjana Om Kashyap asked that you did it. In response to this, TMC spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said that if we played, we had started it only after the assembly elections.

He said that no one would have imagined what would happen in the coming times. According to Sanjay Sharma, there was no strong claim against BJP under the leadership of Congress. He said that the syndicate which is in power under the leadership of BJP cannot be dislodged by a loose and loose attitude. For this, leadership like Didi is needed. He said that today the situation is that new people have started looking towards Mamta Banerjee.

Sanjay Sharma said that Mamta Banerjee believes that if the Congress will not give a strong answer to the Center and will not make the public aware, then how long will we sit and wait, he said that the TMC chief clearly believes that in the 2024 elections, we will One cannot watch the spectacle as a mute spectator. On the question of Mamata Banerjee being made the Prime Minister’s candidature, Sanjay Sharma cautiously said that our task at the moment is to rein in the dictatorial attitude of the Modi government at the Center and present an alternative to the country.

At the same time, during the debate, the Congress questioned Mamta Banerjee’s soft attitude towards the Center and asked that it should also be discussed that how many cases the Sangh has filed against Mamta Banerjee and how many cases have been filed against Rahul Gandhi. He asked what happened when Mamata Banerjee, after meeting PM Modi, suddenly decided that she would contest the elections in Goa. Pawan Kheda said that we are fighting even with Dada, now we will fight with Didi and we will win too.