BJP attacked by saying Champions of Human Rights, Congress retaliated like this, people also started giving ideas

Let us inform that regarding the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri, BJP has accused the Congress that Congress does not talk about human rights in Congress ruled states.

The way the Congress has been active in the Lakhimpur violence case of Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party has taunted through a tweet. BJP has said in its tweet that, Congress talks about human rights violations in UP but does not mention atrocities happening in Congress ruled states. Let us tell you that in this tweet, BJP has shared a cartoon photo, in which it is written “Look back”.

Those whose governments are being atrocities every day, they are calling themselves champions of human rights. pic.twitter.com/zLC304kfKm — BJP (@BJP4India) October 12, 2021

The BJP has written in the tweet- “Those governments who are being atrocities every day, they are calling themselves champions of human rights.” At the same time, in response to this, the Congress retaliated with its official Twitter handle and wrote that, “They want – no one should wipe tears. It is our insistence – we will wipe away every tear.”

They want no one to wipe away the tears.

Our stubbornness is – we will wipe every tear. — Congress (@INCIndia) October 12, 2021

Let us tell you that people have given many types of reactions on these tweets. On BJP’s tweet, a user Vivek Agarwal (@vivekag11720823) wrote that, “What do you want to say is happening in the government of the other party, then you also got the license to commit atrocities, what will be the difference between the two parties.”

At the same time, Ajit wrote that, “Hey brother, you should go there and bring the inaction of the current government there to the public. As Congress is showing mirror to AAP from time to time. You also go to the states of Congress and expose their law and order situation. Or will you fulfill your duty only by making a cartoon by tweeting?

At the same time, on BJP’s tweet, Vijay Kumar (@vijay_tatatel) wrote that, “Who has stopped you from going to Congress ruled states and agitating?”

Apart from this, Shashank Shekhar (@shashank_ssj) wrote on Congress’s tear-wiping tweet – “Forcing it?” At the same time, Mahesh Dubey (@mpdubey86) wrote, “Tears of many people are coming out in Rajasthan, wipe there too.”

Rupesh Vishwakarma (@rupeshvishwak13) wrote that, without political malice everywhere, every person’s tears should be wiped, then only the followers of true revered Mahatma Gandhi ji will consider you as public.

Let us inform that on the Congress’s activism regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the BJP has alleged that the Congress talks about human rights only in the BJP-ruled states. BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Congress will lose votes due to the atrocities on Dalits in Rajasthan, so they are silent on it. But trying to fight on the street by going to other states.

Patra said in a press conference on Tuesday that, “The administration of Rajasthan does not take any action on the incidents happening with the Dalits there, do the Dalits of Rajasthan have no human rights?”

Let us let you know that on the 28th Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission on October 12, PM Modi had also said that, “Human rights are violated a lot when they are seen from a political angle, viewed through a political lens, political profit- Losses are weighed with scales. Such selective behavior is equally harmful to democracy.

He said, “We see that by doing such selective behavior some people try to damage the image of the country in the name of human rights violation. The country has to be alert from such people.”