BJP attacks Uddhav Thackeray after arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane

The arrest of Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane has heated up politics. The BJP has come out openly on the side of its leader. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said on the whole occasion that he said some words which should be avoided, but the manner in which he has been arrested is an assassination of democracy.This is a serious matter and a matter of concern, Patra told a press conference on Tuesday. This is the assassination of democracy. He may have said some words that could have been avoided. But does the Uddhav government have this tolerance, is it the law? ‘

Patra further said, ‘Some ministers of Maharashtra are saying that the law has to be followed, but is there a law to throw stones at BJP offices? Is it a law to endanger people’s lives? Is it law to file 30-40 FIRs against a minister? ‘

Referring to the case registered against Uddhav government ministers, Patra said, “Out of 42 ministers in the Maharashtra government, 27 have been charged. Anil Deshmukh has been charged with recovery, Anil Parab has also been charged with various offenses.

The letter explains how senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut makes daily statements. He has statements on women that I can’t even speak, has he been prosecuted? Patra said the Maharashtra government was taking revenge and the people of India were watching.

