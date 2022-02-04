BJP can get 41 percent votes in UP, SP will win 130-151 seats; Yogi Favorite for CM

In the first phase of assembly elections, 58 seats in western UP will go to polls on February 10. Before the elections to be held in seven phases in the state, all the parties are giving full force in the campaign.

The battle for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is getting interesting. SP, BSP, BJP, Congress are all busy campaigning in the seats of western Uttar Pradesh under the first phase. From Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath to Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary and Priyanka Gandhi are playing their respective tricks on the chessboard. Meanwhile, Zee News in association with Design Boxed has given an opinion poll on Friday, in which Yogi Adityanath has been declared as the first choice as the Chief Minister.

According to the Zee-Designed Box Opinion Poll, 47% of the people have named Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister’s first choice. At the same time, 34 per cent people have described SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as the chief minister’s first choice. Apart from this, the number of people who made BSP chief Mayawati the first choice of CM is 11 percent. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been told by 4 percent of the people as the first choice of CM.

Talking about vote share, according to opinion polls, BJP and its allies can get 41% votes. Samajwadi Party and its allies can get 34% of the vote. Congress can get 6 percent and BSP can get 12 percent votes. Apart from this, 7 percent votes can go in the account of others.

Talking about seats, BJP and its allies can get -241 to 263 seats. In this situation BJP can form the government. At the same time, the Samajwadi Party and its allies are expected to get 130 to 151 seats. Mayawati’s party BSP can get 4 to 9 seats. Whereas 3-7 seats can go in the account of Congress. At the same time, 2 to 6 seats can go in the account of others.

Let us tell you that in 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh, voting is to be held in seven phases. Voting will be held in the state on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.