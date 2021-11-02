BJP candidates neither got a car, nor a house, nor a mike; Dilip Ghosh said on the defeat in the by-election, the police got the votes cast

On the defeat of BJP in the by-elections in West Bengal, senior party leader Dilip Ghosh said that our candidates never get a car, mike or house during the voting in the by-election, but this time the police cast unilateral votes, the police in the voting did not have a neutral stance. We had lost by-elections earlier also, but used to win general elections at the same place. BJP’s West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar blamed the “rule of terror spread by the TMC” for the defeat. TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee dismissed the allegations as baseless. TMC now has 215 members in the assembly.

The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), the ruling party in the state, defeated its rivals by a record margin 4-0 in the counting of votes held on Tuesday. In the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, TMC won the Dinhata seat and Shantipur seat in Cooch Behar and Nadia districts by a huge margin over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respectively.

Now the number of BJP members in the assembly has come down from 77 to 75. The ruling TMC also retained Khardah and Gosaba assembly seats in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts by an impressive margin. In the four assembly constituencies, TMC got 75.02 per cent votes, while BJP got 14.48 per cent votes. The victory margin for TMC in Dinhata crossed the record 1.64 lakh votes. In the assembly elections this year, Minister of State for Home Nishith Pramanik had won this seat.

Dinhata saw a one-sided contest this time where TMC’s Udayan Guha defeated his nearest rival BJP’s Ashok Mandal by a margin of 1,64,089 votes. The TMC’s victory in North Bengal’s Dinhata assumes significance in view of the controversial demand by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla to create a separate Union Territory comprising all the districts of the region.

The by-election for this constituency in North Bengal was necessitated by Nishith Pramanik’s decision to continue as the Lok Sabha MP from Cooch Behar district. Trinamool Congress candidate Subrata Mandal also won the Gosaba assembly by-election by a huge margin of 1,43,051 votes. TMC’s Subrata Mandal got 1,61,474 votes, while his nearest rival BJP’s Palash Rana got just 18,423 votes.

The by-election to the Gosaba assembly constituency in the Sundarbans delta region was necessitated due to the death of a TMC MLA a few months back. TMC’s Braj Kishore Goswami defeated his nearest rival BJP’s Niranjan Biswas by a record 64,675 votes in Shantipur assembly constituency, famous for handloom industry. The seat was won by the BJP in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

The Shantipur bypoll was also necessitated by the resignation of the BJP’s Jagannath Sarkar, who had won the seat in the elections held earlier this year as he also wanted to retain his MP seat. In Khardah Assembly Constituency, State Minister Shobhandev Chattopadhyay defeated his nearest rival Joy Sah of BJP by a margin of 93,832 votes. Chattopadhyay got 1,14,086 votes, while Sah got 20,254 votes. The bypoll to this seat was also necessitated after the death of the sitting TMC MLA.

Hours before the Election Commission announced the final results, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee congratulated her party’s candidates for their “victory”. Taking a jibe at the BJP’s defeat in the elections, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, “True cracker free Diwali. Wishing the people of BJP a very Happy Diwali.

