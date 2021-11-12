BJP Chief Patil calls Kangana’s statement wrong, on the other hand, FIR against actress in Jaipur

In Rajasthan, a complaint has been lodged against him with the police in 5 cities on Friday. A case has also been registered at Jaipur Kotwali police station. While the police is investigating the complaints received from Sukher police station of Udaipur, Shastri Nagar, Churu Kotwali, Bhilwara and Pali Kotwali police station of Jodhpur.

Kangana, who begged the independence of 1947, is getting surrounded from all sides. BJP is running away from them. Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil has termed Kangana’s statement as completely false. On the other hand, the police has registered a case against Kangana in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Police have received complaints about registering cases against them in many cities.

Patil said that no one has the right to make negative remarks on the freedom struggle or freedom fighters, reported The Indian Express. He strongly condemned Kangana and said that doing so is absolutely wrong. However, he also said that he cannot say at the moment what sentiments led the actress to make such remarks.

In Jaipur, the City Mahila Congress has filed a case against Ranot at the Kotwali police station. It has been accused of insulting the reputation of the revolutionaries who died for freedom, hurting those who have faith in the Constitution. Rani Lubana, president of the Mahila Morcha, told in the complaint that the country became independent on 15 August 1947. Thousands of people sacrificed their lives for that freedom. That moment was a moment of pride for every independent Indian.

The NCP on Friday demanded that the Padma Shri award given to Kangana be withdrawn. The NCP also demanded that a case should be registered against the actress for insulting the freedom fighters. Minister Nawab Malik hit out at the actress saying that the actress is speaking too much after an overdose of Malana cream. It is noteworthy that Malana cream is a type of hashish, whose name is derived from the Malana Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Malik said that we strongly condemn this statement. The actress has insulted lakhs of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives. From Gandhiji to other freedom fighters who fought a long battle for freedom, everyone has been insulted.