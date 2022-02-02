BJP councilor of Govind Nagar Kanpur allegedly threatened a senior citizen to call himself a BJP worker video viral rahul gandhi tweeted users commented

BJP councilor from Ward 91 of Govind Nagar assembly constituency of Kanpur Raghavendra Mishra allegedly threatened a senior citizen to call himself a BJP worker and support him. When the elder refused to do so, the councilor started pulling his clothes. Said that in the same language as you understand, you will explain in the same language. The elder said that why they should forcibly support the BJP, they will not. The video of the entire incident went viral on social media. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also commented on this viral video and wrote, “Hindutvawadi politics ie goondagardi.”

Tweeting on Rahul Gandhi’s comment, senior anchor of ABP News Channel, Rubika Liaquat wrote, “Rahul ji I am tweeting this video for your information, nafrat nahi love hai… The democratic love of uncle-nephew is hidden in the politics of Hindutvavadi….

Along with this, he tweeted another video, in which the elder is purportedly claiming himself to be the neighbor's uncle of the accused councillor.

Along with this, he tweeted another video, in which the elder is purportedly claiming himself to be the neighbor’s uncle of the accused councillor. In the video he is seen saying that “we were only joking why should I join #BJP.” The elder says that the councilor’s father has a friendly and family relationship with him. Though we belong to different parties, but mutual affection remains.

He said that “during the conversation, the councilor said come to our party, we said why should you come.” Said that we were only talking to each other in a loud voice out of affection, someone made a video of it and made it viral on social media. There was no such thing as a fight or a threat.

Many people retweeted Rahul Gandhi’s tweet and ridiculed him. Users wrote that the Congress leader should have seen another video as well. Earlier on Tuesday, in response to Rahul Gandhi’s reaction on the budget, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said, “Rahul Gandhi has trouble understanding mathematics anyway, he will see everything with a sum of 0.” ,