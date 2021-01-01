Bjp councilor sex offer to wife’s wife: BJP councilor sex offer news: bjp councilor sex offer to friend’s wife in Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh

Highlights A BJP councilor offered sex to a friend’s wife in Chhattisgarh

The woman beat the corporator in front of her husband

The message was sent again on the mobile, so the woman went to beat her with a stick

The councilor and his friends beat the woman and the girl

Balodbazar

A video from Baloda Bazaar in Chhattisgarh has gone viral on social media (Chhattisgarh News Update). In this video, a woman is seen slapping a BJP corporator. Meanwhile, the woman’s husband is also present, preventing his wife from doing so. The angry woman is constantly beating the leader. Meanwhile, she is slapping her husband.

In fact, the counselor had acted in such a way that the woman was forced to beat him with slippers. The BJP councilor had offered the woman sex. Suryakant Tamrakar is a councilor, who is also a special friend of the woman’s husband. He had reached the woman’s house two weeks ago. In the meantime, he offered to give the woman a relationship and said that it all works out as a brother-in-law and sister-in-law relationship. After this the woman’s anger reached the seventh heaven and she began to beat the counselor with her slippers.

If the recommendation doesn’t work, the councilor gets angry, threatening the female employee, ‘If I fall behind, I’ll cry’

The slippers began to beat

The shocking thing is that the woman’s husband already knew this. Seeing the counselor being beaten, he tried to stop his wife, after which the woman became angry. She also gave her husband two or four slippers. BJP corporators did not improve even after being beaten. He made such an offer to the woman on his mobile.

Woman passes ordeal: Woman passes ordeal, walks barefoot in Baba’s court to remove stigma

The woman arrived at the councillor’s friend’s shop

The woman hurriedly reached the shop of the accused counselor’s friend along with another girl. The corporator started beating him with a stick. After this, the councilor and his friends also got angry. Both of them hit the woman and the girl on the ground. She pulled her hair and started beating her a lot. Here the woman and the girl were being beaten inside the shop and on the other hand the crowd standing outside was silently watching the mobile camera.

Gwalior News: There was a quarrel after the mother went home, the wife made the husband with the mother

After this, the case has somehow reached Simga police station. The victim has lodged an FIR with the police station. Police arrested the councillor’s friend after receiving a complaint, but councilor Suryakant Tamrakar is still absconding. Police are searching for him. Another accused will be arrested soon, police said.

