BJP did deceit, we are non-political

After the suspension of the farmers’ movement, the leaders of the United Kisan Morcha have been repeatedly saying that the promises made by the government have not been fulfilled.

The United Kisan Morcha (SKM) has appealed to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh to ‘punish’ the BJP for not fulfilling the demands of the farmers in the upcoming state elections. Yogendra Yadav, President of Swaraj India gave this information on Thursday. Yogendra Yadav said that 57 farmer organizations have supported the call of SKM.

However, he clarified that the organization has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party in the elections. The United Kisan Morcha, which has led the farmers’ movement against the withdrawn new agricultural laws, said the promise of setting up a committee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) was not fulfilled, nor was there any direction to withdraw cases against farmers. Some concrete steps have been taken.

Yogendra Yadav said, “SKM has appealed to the farmers of UP to punish the BJP for betraying the farmers in the coming elections.” He said that the government has not fulfilled its promises. No committee has yet been formed for MSP and cases against farmers have not been withdrawn.

Press conference will be held at 9 places: He said that in the coming days, press conferences would be organized at nine places including Meerut, Kanpur, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Yogendra Yadav said that pamphlets containing the appeal of SKM will be distributed all over Uttar Pradesh. He once again reiterated that the United Kisan Morcha has nothing to do with seeking votes for any political party. Yogendra Yadav said that the front was non-political and will remain non-political.

Let us tell you that the elections in UP are to be held in seven phases. In the first phase, 58 seats in 11 districts of western UP will go to polls on February 10. At the same time, voting for the last phase will be held on 7 March and its results will come on 10 March.