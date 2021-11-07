BJP Executive Meeting Today: Sambit Patra taunted on opposition, SP Leader Anurag Bhadouria retailed in Aaj Tak Debate Show

The executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party was held on Sunday, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda. Narendra Modi also addressed the executive committee meeting. The PM said that service is the biggest worship and in this Corona era, workers have started a new culture of service. During this, the PM also said that one of the major reasons for the position BJP has achieved in the country’s politics is its association with the people. Speaking on the BJP executive meeting, Sambit Patra said that if such churning takes place in other parties, then tomatoes are killed.

Speaking in Aaj Tak’s debate show, ‘Halla Bol’, Sambit Patra said, ‘The biggest thing is that for 6 hours the Bharatiya Janata Party can churn by connecting from different corners of the country, this is a big topic in itself. You see the situation of other political parties… this churn cannot happen in another political party, there is churn, tomatoes are killed. Let me first thank you, how the Bharatiya Janata Party churns out in a democratic way. This is a case study in itself.

On this, the Samajwadi Party spokesperson said, ‘Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson was saying that this is a case study in itself. Where your national president ji comes from Himachal, you lose all the seats there, this is a case study. You won the Mandi seat from 3.5 lakh seats, now you have lost badly, this is a case study. The assembly also lost, this is a case study.

He further said, ‘For the first time it was seen that there are MPs from Lakhimpur, who are very dear to them, whose sons trample the people, who have cases against them, yet they remain the Minister of State for Home, this case study That’s it. And then he is seen standing next to the Home Minister, this is a case study. Case study in Bharatiya Janata Party is not the answer.

Anurag Bhadauria, while attacking the BJP on the inflation of fuel oils and food grains, further said, ‘They were saying that the government does not have to reduce the price of diesel and petrol, then why used to create a ruckus for petrol in 2014, why the government reduced it. not doing? Even then the government had nothing. You were continuously increasing the price of petrol and diesel, reduced it one day. You are talking about taking out a lot of water from the sea, which you have increased the inflation. Even potato, onion, mustard oil is expensive. The poor could not light the lamp in Diwali.