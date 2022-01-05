BJP formed committee for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, kept Teni Maharaj away

The names of the members of the State Election Committee have been announced for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. State President Swatantradev Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and 24 people have been included in this committee. But the biggest thing was that Lakhimpur MP Ajay Mishra alias Teni has been kept away from it. That is, BJP is avoiding Teni to avoid taking the displeasure of the farmers.

According to the UP BJP, after the approval of the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda, the National General Secretary of the party, Arun Singh has announced the names of the members of the State Election Committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The members of the committee include State President Swatantradev Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, besides Union Ministers Sanjeev Balyan and SP Singh Baghel.

It should be noted that Ajay Mishra alias Teni Maharaj was not kept in the committee of Brahmin leaders formed by the BJP to make Brahmin votes in its favour. However, the committee of Brahmin leaders formed at the residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, State Government Minister Shrikant Sharma and Teni Maharaj along with Jitin Prasad, who left the Congress and joined the BJP. But officially Teni was not included in this.

It is special that Brahmins are a big vote bank in Uttar Pradesh. This is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew all the three agricultural laws by putting his reputation at stake, agreed to accept all the things of the farmers, but there was no demand for the removal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra alias Teni Maharaj from the government or his resignation. Agreed. The agitating farmers kept pushing and the entire opposition was adamant for it in Parliament but the government did not budge. Teni Maharaj was definitely kept out of Parliament for some programs and some days. They were not removed.