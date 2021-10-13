BJP Gaurav Bhatia Epic Reply To Congress Supriya Shrinate As She Demands To Dismissed Ajay Mishra Teny In Anjana Om Kashyap Show

In Anjana Om Kashyap’s show, there was a fierce debate between the Congress leader and the BJP spokesperson regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri case, as well as both made allegations against each other.

The case of killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri does not seem to be calming down. While on one hand the nominated accused Ashish Mishra Teni has been arrested, the opposition demands that the government should also remove Ajay Mishra Teni from the post of Minister of State for Home. This matter was also discussed in ‘Aaj Tak’ show ‘Halla Bol’, where on one hand BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the Congress of being a hypocrite, while Supriya Shrinet also asked the government to remove the Minister of State for Home from the post. demanded.

On Anjana Om Kashyap’s show, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the Congress saying, “The first arrest in the case was of Ashish Mishra and the second arrest was of Ankit Das. Where there is a government of Yogi Adityanath, there is no one above the law. But when will the politics of giddiness end? I will tell you how foolish the Congress is.

The BJP spokesperson further said in his statement, “There is mention of the death of farmers everywhere, but it is not written that there were other four civilians too, on whom someone forcefully killed them. It was written in the letter that justice would not be served, but the Supreme Court took cognizance or not. Those who do politics over dead bodies do not see Rajasthan.”

On the other hand, Congress leader Supriya Shrinet, while questioning about Ajay Mishra Teni, said, “If the father continues to be a minister, then no one thinks that a fair investigation will be done. So what is the objection of Modi ji and Amit Shah ji in this. Till the time the investigation is going on, remove the Minister of State for Home, if you get a clean chit, then make it again.”

Responding to Supriya Shrinet, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “Who had caused the massacre in the 84 riots like carrot radish, who did the massacre, Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar. Could not file FIR, but after 35 years justice was done by Modi ji. Manmohan ji’s name had cropped up in Colgate scam, at that time the CBI had changed the report.”