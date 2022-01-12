BJP Gaurav Bhatia Troll As He Took Keshav Prasad Maurya Instead Of Swami Prasad Maurya Anjana Om Kashyap Interrupt In It Video Viral

BJP spokesperson’s tongue slipped within the debate and he began taking the title of Keshav Prasad Maurya as a substitute of Swami Prasad Maurya.

Even earlier than the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has suffered a extreme setback. In reality, a number of days earlier than the election, the cupboard minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned within the Yogi authorities. He submitted his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel and thereafter joined the Samajwadi Occasion. With this transfer of Swami Prasad Maurya, the political stir within the state has intensified. However, the matter was additionally mentioned in Anjana Om Kashyap’s present. However within the meantime, BJP spokesperson Swami Prasad Maurya was changed by Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In such a scenario, information anchor Anjana Om Kashyap reminded him. Throughout the dialogue, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia’s tongue slipped and he mentioned, “Information has come within the information. Keshav Prasad Maurya has not joined any occasion. I perceive you’ve got additionally obtained these information. On his speak, information anchor Anjana Om Kashyap interrupted within the center.

Correcting the BJP spokesperson, Anjana Om Kashyap mentioned, “Swami Prasad Maurya, do not forget the title. You take the title of the Deputy Chief Minister.” The video associated to Aaj Tak’s ‘Halla Bol’ can also be changing into very viral, on account of which social media customers are additionally not shying away from taunting.

A person named Ruby Arun took a jibe on the video and wrote, “They threw Keshav Prasad Maurya from the occasion.” Concentrating on the BJP spokesperson, a person named Tamannaah wrote, “Can not seem to assume that that is such a giant Supreme Courtroom lawyer. They do not even know who has resigned.” Ravindra Bhatnagar wrote, “It may even get Chandra Gupta Maurya eliminated.”

The feedback on the video of BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia didn’t cease right here. Commenting on the video, a person named Ashish Chaudhary wrote, “There are such illiterate spokespersons, they have no idea which chief has left the occasion.” On the identical time, a person took a dig at journalist Anjana Om Kashyap within the remark and wrote, “Trustworthy journalist is getting the title corrected very superbly.”