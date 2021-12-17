BJP government of Karnataka is bringing anti-conversion law, there is a provision of 10 years imprisonment

The BJP government of Karnataka has prepared a bill to stop religious conversion. Which has been named as the Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021. The bill provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment for forced conversions of people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minors and women to other religions.

The ruling BJP is pushing for the introduction of the bill in the Karnataka Assembly during the winter session. The state government has also held several meetings over the past few days to check the legality of the proposed law. In the legislature party meeting held on Wednesday night, the BJP decided that the proposed bill would be introduced in the House during the current session.

Home Ministry Minister Araga Gyanendra, who is preparing the Bill on the Anti-Conversion Act, held a meeting with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy to finalize the bill. Later the chief secretary of the state also held a meeting with the home secretary and parliamentary affairs secretary and the proposed bill was discussed.

According to government sources, there are still differences of opinion regarding the punishment for conversion in the bill. Sources in the government told The Indian Express that we have decided to leave the final decision to the discretion of the state cabinet, which will soon look into the bill before it is introduced in the house. At the same time, he said that the final decision on punishment for conversion has not been taken in the Bill.

