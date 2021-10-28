bjp happy on prashant kishor statement about rahul gandhi and congress party

Prashant Kishor has said that India is not going to leave power yet. Expressing happiness over this statement, BJP said that the statement of PK is not new. Everyone is aware of this.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said the entire country agrees with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s statement that the ruling party at the Center will remain at the center of Indian politics and “it will go somewhere for the next several decades”. BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told reporters that Kishor has not said anything new that the country is not aware of. Along with this, he targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he would definitely have a different opinion on this.

He said that Rahul Gandhi never listened to the voice of the country and neither is he going to listen in future. Kishor, who is preparing the strategy for the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) victory in the Goa assembly elections, said that “whether the BJP wins or loses, it will remain at the center of politics, as it was for the Congress in the first 40 years, the BJP somewhere.” is not going”.

He took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his thinking that people would immediately uproot the BJP. Rathore said that this has been the specialty of the Modi government that it is grounded and makes policies on the basis of public opinion.

He said that the youth now have a positive opinion about politics. On Trinamool Congress’s preparations for next year’s Goa Assembly polls, Rathore said the Congress has weakened in the state and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party is trying to take advantage of it.

Even on Rahul Gandhi’s tweet Target

BJP spokesperson accused Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over the death of three women in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh when a truck collided and said, “It shows the hollowness of his views. He does not have any concrete issue against the government, so he is trying to instigate people.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted on the incident, “Bharat Mata – the Annadata of the country – has been crushed. This cruelty and hatred is hollowing out our country. My condolences.”