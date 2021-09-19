bjp in up Elections: UP News: BJP is planning 200 programs of different castes in Uttar Pradesh to prepare OBC and Dalit vote bank! – BJP will target OBC and Dalit vote bank through 200 different programs before elections

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh does not want to leave any stone unturned for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Given the importance of racial equations, all parties are relying on maneuvers. BJP is going to organize a convention based on different castes. According to information received, the conference will start from Navratri and will last for about two months.According to the information received, about 200 conferences of OBC and Dalit castes will be organized in Uttar Pradesh. Attempts will be made to cultivate according to the number of castes according to the various conventions. Along with the strong leaders in the state, BJP leaders from outside will also be called in to decide the caste numbers.

BJP will organize councils of other castes including Yadav, Saini, Prajapati, Nishad, Maurya, Kurmi, Kushwaha, Patel, Chaurasia, Vishwakarma, Swarnakar, Nai, Pal, Gangwar, Sahu depending on the number required in the elections. Efforts will be made to bring together the leaders of these castes as well as influential people who are not affiliated with any political party.