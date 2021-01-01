BJP in West Bengal: Bhabanipur by-election: ‘After Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee will also lose in Bhawanipur …’

Priyanka Tibriwal, who is contesting on a BJP ticket against Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal’s Bhawanipur constituency, has started campaigning. “TMC and Mamata Banerjee are depriving the people of their right to life and I am fighting this battle for the people of West Bengal,” she said.Priyanka Tibriwal, who started her election campaign with lotus marks on the walls, said, ‘I will file my application. The people of West Bengal have a right to life. These rights are being snatched from the TMC people and Mamata Banerjee is standing behind them, so my fight is against them. I am fighting for the people of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee filed her candidature from Bhawanipur constituency on Friday.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “Mamata Banerjee had contested the assembly elections from Nandigram. She thought she would win but she lost. No one can say when it will happen in politics. Priyanka Tibriwal has fought for justice against post-poll violence here. We have once defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram and now again we will fight her with full force.

Joking about Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Bangla Niger Mayake Chhaye’ (Bengal wants her daughter) campaign, Priyanka has started chanting Bhabanipur Niger Mayake Chhaye. Priyanka Tibriwal said, ‘The candidate in front of me (Mamata Banerjee) has lost the election, so the by-election is taking place in Bhawanipur. He (TMC) has already won Bhawanipur but he is not concerned about democracy or the people.

Mamata is contesting the by-election from Bhawanipur after losing the election to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. This election is very important for Mamata as she needs to be a member of the Legislative Assembly to continue as Chief Minister. By-polls will be held on September 30 in Bhawanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies. Counting will take place on October 3. Congress has walked over this place. At the same time, this election has become a nose fight between the BJP and the TMC.