BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Narayan Rane can comment on Shiv Sena

Highlights Union Minister Narayan Rane arrived in Mumbai from Delhi

Many leaders, including Fadnavis, join Rane for the yatra.

Narayan Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra is starting in Mumbai from today

Rane can also attack Shiv Sena during the yatra

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and current Union Minister Narayan Rane has arrived in Mumbai. All BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis were present to wish him well.

Narayan Rane told Matoshri just a few steps away that I am indebted to Narendra Modi, he has increased my honor by including me in his cabinet. I belong to Maharashtra, I have the responsibility to develop the state. That is why I have come to seek the blessings of the people of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena and BJP workers were afraid to come face to face

Narayan Rane is famous in Maharashtra for his statements against Shiv Sena. Now that he has become a Union Minister, he has been entrusted with the responsibility of winning the BMC elections. After that, today’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra is very important.

During Narayan Rane’s visit, BJP and Shiv Sena workers are feared to get into a scuffle around Shivaji Park. Because Narayan Rane has also spoken about going to the memorial site and Shiv Sainiks have said that they will not allow this to happen.

Will Rane go to the memorial?

After entering Mumbai, Narayan Rane will go directly to Shivaji Park from the airport. There they will worship the statue of Shivaji Maharaj with flowers. Will Narayan Rane visit the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray built nearby? Everyone’s attention is on this issue. On the other hand, Shiv Sainiks have said that Narayan Rane has no moral right to visit Balasaheb’s memorial site and Shiv Sainiks will not allow him to go there.

Rane is batting on Shiv Sena ground

Since the establishment of Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena’s Dussehra festival is held in Shivaji Park. Apart from this, Shiv Sena has deep penetration in this area. That is why it is also called the stronghold of Shiv Sena. After worshiping Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Shivaji Park, Rane will also plant trees in the park. After this, Jan Ashirwad Yatra will start from Shivaji Park.

Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra will go to many parts of Mumbai. Rane will interact with the people through this yatra. How they attack the Mahavikas front in the meantime. This is also the focus of everyone’s attention. Rane has also been ordered to teach a lesson to Shiv Sena in BMC elections.

Mumbai Police issues notice to Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Mumbai Police has not approved the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai. Police have taken this step due to the Corona epidemic. Police have sent notices to the organizers ahead of Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

