BJP leader asked- Why do people of the same community jump whenever it comes to population control?

The BJP MP gave his opinion on various issues during News18 India’s debate show ‘Danke Ki Chot Par’. Rakesh Sinha said, “Population law will be for all, a universal law will be made under the constitution. Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Adivasi… this law will be there for all. It will not be written that the population of Muslims will be stopped.

Rakesh Sinha said, “Let me give two-three examples – the issue of triple talaq was debated across the country. The whole world was watching this. Why all the clerics, educated people started coming forward and they felt that Muslim society was being destroyed. We are also divided on the issue of child marriage. The government has taken a progressive decision.” Actually, the government is preparing to increase the marriage age of daughters from 18 to 21 years. Rakesh Sinha was talking on this issue.

Rakesh Sinha claimed, “It is no secret that a large number of Muslim girls are taken to Arab countries. It is a tradition to treat women as a commodity, imprison them in a cage whenever they want, divorce whenever they want.

The marriage age of girls in the country is being increased from 18 years to 21 years. This proposal has been approved by the Union Cabinet. Since then, the political rhetoric regarding this issue has intensified.