BJP leader in TV debate reacts on withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during protests

The farmers union had put a condition before the government that until the cases registered against the protesters during the agitation were not withdrawn, they would not end the agitation.

The farmers’ organizations have accepted the proposal sent by the central government. With this, the farmers’ agitation, which has been going on for 378 days on the borders of Delhi, ended on Thursday. During the farmers’ agitation, it has also been announced to immediately withdraw all the cases registered against the protesting farmers by the Central Government and the State Government. A question related to this was asked by the news anchor to the BJP MP, answering which he said that in view of what is in the interest of the country and in the interest of the farmers, the government has decided to withdraw the case.

During News18 India’s debate show ‘Danke Ki Chot Par’, news anchor Aman Chopra questioned, “The government has decided to withdraw the case, it has been said that the state governments will withdraw the case and the departments concerned with the government and agency, they will take back all the cases. So the riots that took place at the Red Fort and the bones of 400 policemen were broken and they were beaten up and running, will all those cases be withdrawn?”

On this, BJP MP Rajukmar Chahar said, “The country has seen all the developments, it is in the minds of the people of the country that with how much tolerance PM Modi saw this movement, understood what kind of attitude was of the farmers or Then how the opposition parties carried out the incidents.”

When the anchor repeatedly asked the same question, the BJP leader said that the agreement was reached between the farmers union and the government in a cordial atmosphere. At the state level, the governments have been asked to return the case. Rajkumar Chahar said that the country is in front of what developments have happened within a year.

However, the anchors were not satisfied with the answers of the BJP leader and kept asking repeatedly that if the cases related to the beating of policemen are withdrawn, what will happen to those policemen? The BJP leader said, “I think the criminal cases will be decided by the state governments.” Let us inform that the farmers union had put a condition in front of the government that until the cases registered against the protesters during the agitation are not withdrawn, they will not end the agitation.