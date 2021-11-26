BJP leader Keshav prasad Maurya and Suresh Khanna share China beijing airport picture SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attack on twitter – Picture of China airport in BJP ad? Akhilesh said

During the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jewar Airport, PM Modi had said that infrastructure is not a part of politics for us but a part of national policy. We are making sure that the projects do not get stuck, do not hang, do not go astray.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Jewar Airport, one of the ambitious projects of the Central and Yogi government in Noida’s Jewar. Let us inform that on this occasion a picture was posted by some leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party which is being told of Jewar Airport. However, claims are being made on social media regarding this photo that this picture is false.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also said in his tweet, “Every picture of BJP’s false work is borrowed, then how is the ‘thinking honest’ of those who make false claims.”

— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 25, 2021

In fact, in the Yogi government, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, while sharing the picture of an airport in his tweet, wrote that “Noida International Airport as Asia’s largest airport is also going to bring with it an investment of Rs 35000 crores. This will provide employment to more than one lakh people and will also accelerate the pace of development in the region.”

At the same time, in the UP government, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna also shared the same picture and told it of Jewar International Airport. People on social media have denied these claims of BJP leaders. People claim that the picture which is being told of Jewar Airport is of Daxing International Airport in Beijing in China.

However, Keshav Prasad Maurya later deleted his tweet. At the same time, people are accusing the BJP of being a liar regarding this picture on social media. One Prajwal Yadav (@PrajjawalkumarG) wrote “False BJP government”.

Ali Murtaza (@ali_murtuza_) wrote, “This is Beijing’s airport.” Apart from this, Haseen Rahmani (@HaseenBolta) wrote, “This picture is of Beijing airport, Minister.”

Let us inform that along with the foundation stone, the work of the first phase of the airport is targeted to be completed by 2024. At the same time, the distance of Indira Gandhi International Airport located in the country’s capital Delhi from Jewar Airport will be about 72 kilometers. With this, Uttar Pradesh will get its fifth international airport. It is also being considered important from the point of view of elections.

Explain that the construction of this airport will cost Rs 10,050 crore. It is believed that due to this airport there will be an investment of about Rs 35000 crores. At the same time, BJP claims that more than 1 lakh employment opportunities will be available with its construction.