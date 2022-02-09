Bjp Leader Manoj Tiwari talk about kangana ranaut controversial statements.

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Manoj Tiwari has made a sharp comment on Kangana Ranaut’s outspoken statements. Manoj Tiwari has advised that Kangana Ranaut should not present her thoughts in such an explosive manner. It might hurt someone. BJP MP has reacted on Kangana Ranaut in response to a question.

Manoj Tiwari has said that Kangana Ranaut loses her dignity in language. Manoj Tiwari has expressed his views on Kangana Ranaut while talking on the show Unfiltered with Samdish. Manoj Tiwari was asked what does he think about Kangana Ranaut, or is he afraid of Kangana? Putting his stand on this, Manoj Tiwari said that according to me you should not keep your opinion so explosive that it hits directly.

She hits with her explosive views. Connecting this matter to the artists, Manoj Tiwari said that the artists should also have a responsibility of their own. Or you should state it explicitly if you have joined politics. Clarifying his point further, Manoj Tiwari said that I understood that when he spoke after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

I think the Maharashtra state government was also harsh towards them. Still you must be humble. You have the right to have an opinion. It is not in the culture of our country to insult anyone. Everyone should respect the person holding the post of Chief Minister. People also say such things about our Prime Minister. I want to tell everyone that those who are in the top positions of the country should be respected. Kangana loses her dignity in the language at times. Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut is coming soon with her new reality show Lockup on OTT.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 15:23 [IST]