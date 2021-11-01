bjp leader rajib banerjee and mla ashish das joined tmc in presence of abhishek banerjee in tripura

BJP has got another setback in West Bengal. Rajiv Banerjee, who left the TMC before the elections and joined the BJP, has also returned home. He joined the TMC in the presence of MP Abhishek Banerjee at a program organized in Tripura capital Agartala on Sunday. During this, Tripura MLA Ashish Das, who had recently said goodbye to the BJP by shaving his head, also joined the Trinamool Congress.

After joining TMC, Rajiv Banerjee said that I had made a mistake leaving Trinamool Congress. Mamta Banerjee is Mother India. Now I will again work as a normal worker within the party. At the same time, he said that I thank Abhishek Banerjee and Mamta Banerjee for allowing me to join the party again. Apart from this, while attacking the BJP, he said that BJP does the politics of division.

Rajiv Banerjee’s tone had changed after losing the election from Domjur assembly seat in the last assembly elections. Rajiv Banerjee, who was an MLA from Domjur in the past, had criticized the BJP on several occasions. Not only this, he also stopped attending BJP meetings. Rajiv Banerjee has been a minister in both the terms of the Mamta government.

At the same time, MLA from Tripura Ashish Das, who had done the purification by shaving his head, also joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee. Ashish Das had offered prayers at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata earlier this month. After that he had announced to leave the BJP by shaving his head. During that time Ashish Das had said that I will uproot BJP in 2023. Let us tell you that in 2023, there are going to be assembly elections in Tripura.

Significantly, within six months of the West Bengal assembly elections, about five BJP MLAs have left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress. It includes Mukul Roy, Soumen Roy, Vishwajit Das, Tanmay Ghosh, Krishna Kalyani. Recently, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo also left the BJP and joined TMC.