BJP leader Rakesh Pandita murder case: Tral encounter News: BJP leader Rakesh Pandita murder accused lawyer Shah killed in Tral encounter

Highlights Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants killed in clashes in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Among the terrorists killed was Vakil Shah, a lawyer involved in the killing of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita.

Late on the night of June 2, BJP leader Rakesh Pandita was shot dead by terrorists.

Pulwama

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants have been killed in an ongoing clash in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Vakil Shah, one of the terrorists, had assassinated BJP leader Rakesh Pandita in June this year. BJP leader Rakesh Pandita was shot dead by terrorists in Tral area late on the night of June 2. He had gone to visit his neighbor and friend’s house.

Police have recovered two AK-47 rifles, an SLR and other items from the terrorists. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar himself has confirmed the death of Vakil Shah. IG Vijay Kumar said, “Jaish terrorist Vakil Shah, who was involved in the assassination of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita, was also killed.”

Pandita had gone to visit a friend

On June 2, BJP leader Rakesh Pandita had gone to his neighbor Mushtaq Ahmed’s house for some work at night. The terrorists then attacked them. He was shot by terrorists. Pandita Tral was the president of the municipality.

A search operation was carried out on Saturday in the upper part of Nagberan Tral, Avantipora on the basis of intelligence. After this, a joint team of police and army cordoned off the area. As the security forces reached the hideout, they opened fire on the security forces and clashes broke out.

