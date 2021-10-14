bjp leader ram iqbal singh accused central minister ajay mishra for lakhimpur kheri incident and appeal pm modi to shack from cabinet

Former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh said that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son trampled farmers to death with a vehicle. He was arrested after the intervention of the Supreme Court. But the Minister of State for Home remains in the chair even today.

The BJP leadership is facing the displeasure of its own party leaders over the violent incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh in the past. BJP MP Varun Gandhi is already opening a front. At the same time, BJP leader and former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh has also demanded immediate dismissal from Prime Minister Modi, calling Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra a conspirator of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit working committee member and former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh told reporters that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra is to blame for the Lakhimpur incident. He also said that the threatening statement given by the Union Minister of State for Home a few days before the incident only added fuel to the fire. They should have asked the farmers but they are busy in saving their son. He has no remorse over this violent incident.

Apart from this, he said that the son of the Minister of State for Home trampled the farmers to death with a car. He was arrested after the intervention of the Supreme Court. But the Minister of State for Home remains in the chair even today. In such a situation, Prime Minister Modi should sack him immediately. At the same time, he said that the Lakhimpur violence in the last days and the businessman’s murder in Gorakhpur has brought disrepute to the BJP government.

During this, he also said that BJP workers have also been killed in the Lakhimpur violence. The government should also pay attention to them. Workers across the state are saddened by the government’s stand on this incident. Like farmers, the government should give compensation and government jobs to BJP workers and their families.

It is worth noting that on October 3, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, allegedly rammed a car on protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Eight people died in this violent incident. These included 4 farmers, 3 BJP workers and a journalist. After which an FIR was registered in this case against 14 people including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra under various sections including murder, criminal conspiracy.

On Saturday, the police arrested Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra. On Wednesday, Ashish Mishra’s lawyer had filed a bail application in the court, but the court rejected the petition. The police have also arrested two of Ashish Mishra’s associates Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey in this case. (PTI Inputs with)