BJP Leader Ruchi Pathak said- Nehru Gandhi took independence from the British on a lease of 99 years, Srinivas BV taunted

Controversy has erupted over a statement by BJP spokesperson Ruchi Pathak. Speaking in a program, he has said that India is not completely free, but its independence is on lease.

Controversy has erupted over a statement by Ruchi Pathak, spokesperson of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking in a program, he has said that India is not completely free, but its independence is on lease. They say that India’s independence was taken by Nehru and Gandhi on a lease of 90 years. On this controversial statement of his, many people including Congress are surrounding him on social media. Congress leader Srinivas BV has strongly attacked Ruchi Pathak by sharing the video.

In fact, during a conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi in a program of Lallan Top, Ruchi Pathak said, ‘You were able to take freedom on lease for 99 years. If you had so much talent, you would have taken complete freedom. Why did you take it on lease at that time? This freedom is on lease for 99 years. India is not completely free. You take the pages of history and see, the leaders who were in the British government at that time…when the talk of independence happened and the leaders of independence, respected Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi were ahead.’

He further said, ‘They (British) did not want to give the government and they were sworn in because elections were not held at that time. Who was sworn in by Nehru Gandhi? The oath of the British Crown was taken and not the oath of the Constitution of India. The Prime Minister had become the first… the elections were held in 1951, then the party was formed and the Constitution came into force. India is not completely free and this is also a contribution of Congress people.

Taking a dig at his statement, Srinivas BV tweeted, ‘This is the latest and epic. According to WhatsApp, Congress liberated India on a 99-year lease. In another tweet, he wrote in a sarcastic manner, ‘Will NCB investigate this? I consider this WhatsApp graduate a big threat to Sambit Patra and Amit Malviya & Co.’

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri tweeted, ‘Whatsapp ne kya hal kar diya.’ NDTV Senior Editor Umashankar Singh shared the video of the BJP spokesperson and wrote in his tweet, ‘Look at more confidence.’ Journalist Sumit Sundriyal tweeted in a sarcastic manner, ‘Bhai Saheb NCB should investigate them.’

Journalist Ajit Anjum wrote in his tweet, ‘This is more knowledge than WhatsApp University. Is Amit Malviya of BJP IT cell running separate coaching for such unprecedented knowledge?