BJP leader said in the rally the famous dialogue of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa film! The famous dialogue of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa film said in the rally by BJP leader

Fans have given thumbs-up to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release, Pushpa: The Rise. Not only this, the members of Film Fertility are recreating the iconic dialogues of the film on social media along with fans. With the immense success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun’s craze has crossed all limits. A local BJP politician has joined the list, who repeated the actor’s famous dialogue at a rally.

One such video has gone viral on the internet. The dialogue of the film is, “Do you think Pushpa is flower? Pushpa is a fire.” For the rally, the political party has changed the dialogue accordingly.

The trend of Allu Arjun’s dialogues can be compared with what Vicky Kaushal has achieved for ‘How’s the Josh’ in his film Uri. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is slated to hit the theaters on 17 December 2021.

Rashmika Mandanna can be seen in the lead role along with Fahadh Faasil in the film. The film released with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi including Telugu.

There was a discussion about this film for a long time and this film is getting the love of the fans. Some short videos are also going viral on social media. For now you watch this video..

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 14:05 [IST]