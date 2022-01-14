BJP leader sambit patra slams Priyanka gandhi’s ‘silence’ reactions pour on social media Sambit’s question to Priyanka on Alwar gangrape, said – should a girl be allowed to fight in Rajasthan? These comments came on social media

Sambit Patra said, “BJP MP, a group of senior employees went to speak to Priyanka Vadra in this matter. However our group was despatched again saying that they’re busy celebrating their birthdays, they cannot meet anybody.”

In Alwar, Rajasthan, a deaf and mute minor girl was handled like Delhi’s ‘Nirbhaya’. The minor was thrown down the overbridge after the gang rape. The BJP on Friday focused Congress Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over this matter. BJP’s nationwide spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press convention and requested Priyanka Gandhi, ‘I can fight a girl’ in UP, however in Rajasthan ‘if I’m a girl, it’s forbidden to fight?’ After these questions of Sambit Patra, varied reactions have come on social media.

Focusing on Congress Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Sambit Patra said, “A 15-16 yr outdated Divyang Wooden has been abused in Alwar, Rajasthan. A automotive leaves the girl lined in blood on the highway. At this time that daughter is preventing for her life in the ICU. When this incident was taking place in Alwar, Priyanka was celebrating her birthday in Ranthambore.

There have been completely different reactions on social media: He requested Priyanka Gandhi, “Did Priyanka Gandhi meet the sufferer? Did she go to that sufferer’s home? Did he search a report in this regard from the Chief Minister of Rajasthan? She says in Uttar Pradesh that I’m a girl, I can fight. However there’s this environment in Rajasthan that I’m a girl, preventing is forbidden. To this a consumer (@AmitM009) said, “Congress, BJP and different events are identical.” Equally one other consumer (@RAJENDR54634719) said, “Actually now feeling the distinction between Priyanka Gandhi’s phrases and deeds? Talking in Unnao incident, however silence in Rajasthan’s Alwar incident?