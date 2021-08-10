BJP Leader Sambit Patra taunted on Kapil Sibal Dinner Party Congress Leader Pawan Khera retaliated by taking the name of Rahul Gandhi having a party

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday where he inaugurated the party office. In Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi said that he is in favor of giving full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Here in Delhi, senior Congress leaders Around 45 leaders of 15 opposition parties participated in a party organized at Kapil Sibal’s house. Rahul Gandhi was absent from the dinner party organized on Sibal’s birthday on Monday night. During the debate on this development, there was a debate between BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

In Aaj Tak show, Halla Bol, anchor of the show Anjana Om Kashyap asked the Congress leader, ‘Rahul Gandhi has reached Kashmir, on the other hand a party is being held at Kapil Sibal’s house putting his legacy in danger. The complete picture of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi going to Kashmir and besieging the Modi government, how much power is left in that?

In response, Pawan Kheda said, ‘Anjana ji, if there is a legacy, I will also claim it. Now those who are not there, they do not, they also keep talking about our heritage from morning till night. Modi ji remembers our ancestors more than us. Roots join, branches divide. So when Rahul Gandhi talks about his roots, he talks about connecting, then the people of the shakhas will be in trouble, obviously.

If there is a legacy, we will also claim it, Modi ji remembers our ancestors more than us: Congress spokesperson @PawanKhera These people (Congress) are just busy having breakfast, lunch, no strategy is being made to contest elections: BJP Spokesperson, @sambitswaraj #attack | @anjanaomkashyap pic.twitter.com/ziINFldE8N — AajTak (@aajtak) August 10, 2021

He further said, ‘Kapil Sibal celebrated his birthday, so what is the danger to Rahul Gandhi? These are not Modi-Shahs to spy there too. We are not afraid, there is openness in our party which is not in their party, Hum Do and Hamare Woh.

Sambit Patra smiled at the Congress leader’s remarks and said in a taunted manner, ‘There is no party but the party is happening. Look how big it is. The head of the party was not called and the party is being held there. Today Kapil Sibal said that the party may get leadership in future. But still the party is happening.

Sambit Patra took a jibe at the meeting on the breakfast, dinner of the opposition parties and said, ‘Today there was dinner at Kapil Sibal’s house, tomorrow there would be breakfast at Pawar ji’s house, the day before yesterday had breakfast in the Parliament canteen, before that breakfast in the Constitution Club. happened. If you will do so much breakfast, lunch, dinner, then when will you contest elections?





