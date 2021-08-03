BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy attacks Modi Government on role in Afghanistan Peace talk says US and Russia snubbed India took a jibe

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who surrounded the central government from economic policies to foreign affairs, has once again attacked. Swamy said that India was being ignored in the ongoing peace talks on Afghanistan and termed it as an insult to the patriots. At the same time, he also raised questions on the country’s relations with America and Russia.

What did Subramanian Swamy say?: Significantly, BJP MPs are constantly targeting the Modi government through tweets on the Afghanistan issue. In this connection, in a tweet on Friday night, he said, “One after another insult from US and Russia on Afghanistan talks are painful and shameful for patriotic Indians. No one should make stupid brats to hide it.”

Last week on Twitter, when a user asked Subramanian Swamy whether America, Russia, China and Pakistan would be Afghan crisis meeting in Doha But India is out of this meeting? So in response to this, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that it is clear. You know your place in the world.

Russia did not invite India to the important meeting: Significantly, Russia has not invited India to an important meeting convened on the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan, China and America are likely to attend this meeting. As Taliban attacks in Afghanistan escalate, Russia has stepped up efforts to reach out to all major parties in the war-torn country to stop the violence and push for the Afghan peace process. This ‘expanding troika’ meeting is to be held in Qatar on 11 August. Under this, talks were held earlier on 18 March and 30 April.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Tashkent last month that his country would continue to work with India and other countries that could affect the situation in Afghanistan. After these comments, there were speculations that India may be included in the upcoming “Expanded Troika” meeting.

Reactions on social media: Social media users also reacted fiercely to this tweet by Subramanian Swamy. While some people agreed with Swami’s point of view, some others also attacked him. One user @indian_politics wrote, “For the first time in 25 years we are not even side heroes in a film being shot in the neighborhood. What a big failure of the government, in these seven years everything has become like old. At our loss, China took center stage.”

Another user Ashish Rathod said, “Afghanistan is very close geographically. Any future event there will definitely affect us. Although we are not big players out there, but if we are feeling safe by keeping ourselves behind closed doors, then that is short-sighted and a lot is being left to the future.”





