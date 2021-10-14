BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back at Asaduddin Owaisi on the matter of Savarkar

BJP has reacted to Owaisi’s statement on Savarkar. In the news channel Aaj Tak show Dangal, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has given the answer.

A new debate has broken out in the country regarding Veer Savarkar. Recently, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had said that BJP should not replace Gandhiji with Veer Savarkar as the father of the nation.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Owaisi says that we ruled this country for 800 years, it is ridiculous if people who tell history in this way comment on the history of freedom struggle.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Savarkar was kept in shackles and handcuffs in the jail. They were plowed in the crusher instead of the bull. He did not get the jail where books are written while sitting in jail.

He said that Savarkar did not get a chance to stay in jail while writing books and talking.

Meanwhile, the show’s anchor Chitra Tripathi said that Owaisi has said that BJP and RSS are trying to portray those who were involved in the murder of Justice Jeevanlal Kapoor as great.

BJP should not replace Gandhiji with Savarkar by changing the Father of the Nation – On Owaisi’s statement @sudhanshutrived gave response.

BJP should not replace Gandhiji with Savarkar by changing the Father of the Nation – On Owaisi's statement @sudhanshutrived gave response.

Additionally, DU Professor @ratanlal72 Said – "If Sudhanshu ji tells lies, it is fun to listen"

To this, Trivedi said that no such facts have come to light, so when Rahul Gandhi made this allegation, he had to face trial.

At the same time, DU Associate Professor Ratan Lal, who was present in the panel in this matter, said that even when Sudhanshu Trivedi tells lies, he speaks so softly that it is fun. I invite him to hold a seminar on this.

Professor Ratan Lal said that people still do not understand about the freedom movement of India. We got freedom in installments. The leaders of that time also used to agitate, used to go to jail and also hanged, but one thing was common that they used to talk to the British government.