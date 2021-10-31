BJP Mayor and Municipal Commissioner clashed in the meeting, Mike’s squabble

Angered by the language of the mayor, Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha got furious. He snatched the mic from the mayor and said that it is a question of our reputation. Don’t talk about your worth. In the meantime, a scuffle broke out between the two. The commissioner talked about leaving the meeting.

In Mathura, the mayor and commissioner of the municipal corporation got into a tussle with each other on a public platform. During this, a scuffle was also seen between the two regarding the mic. However, later the dispute between the two settled down. But the controversy became a topic of discussion after the video went viral on social media.

According to the information, a meeting of Municipal Corporation Mathura Vrindavan was held on Saturday in a hotel located on Masani Road. In the meeting, the councilors had raised objections over the non-printing of their photos in the advertisement of Vikas Deepotsav 2021. On this, Mayor Mukesh Arya Bandhu told the councilors that you are talking about your photo, the Prime Minister’s photo has not been printed on the advertisement that has been issued. The advertisement file which was prepared was not even shown to me. The mayor accused the employees and officers of the corporation of negligence and said that due to their negligence, the public representatives have to bear the brunt. The mayor said that if the councilors support him, he should tell the status of the officers.

Heated war of words, mike snatching between Mathura BJP Mayor Mukesh Arya Bandhu and Municipal commissioner IAS Anunaya Jha in a meeting. Commissioner Jha: Don’t talk about status. How can you talk about merit? pic.twitter.com/oaqlvjdSkD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 31, 2021

What do you expect when a scoundrel is elected whether local government or State or Union! An honest officer with integrity and values ​​is often tried by illiterate journos and labeled as a black sheep by ‘chamchas’ ! — Medhansh (@iam_medhansh) October 31, 2021

There was an altercation between the Municipal Commissioner and the Mayor for about ten minutes. After this, the councilors stood up and requested not to pursue the matter further. After persuasion by the councilors, the mayor and the municipal commissioner accepted their mistake. After that the next meeting could start. But the matter has become a mess. The controversy became a topic of discussion after the video went viral on social media.

On the other hand, on social media, people put forward their views regarding the altercation. Some raised their voice in favor of the officer and some were seen supporting the mayor’s point of view. Supporting the commissioner, a user wrote – Brahmins are more respect than money. Narendra Pratap taunted and said – Mike should be 2. This collision will not be considered equal. Pankaj Kumar wrote- The officers have a big hand in forming the Modi government. One user wrote – What would you expect when a crook wins the election. No chance is wasted to insult honest officers like this.