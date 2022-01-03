BJP ministers clashed with Congress MP on stage in the presence of CM Bommai, a scuffle ensued

The matter escalated so much that the minister and the MP came face to face with each other. A scuffle broke out between the two. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present on the stage at that time. But nobody cared about them.

The program was organized by the government to unveil the statues of Dr. BR Ambedkar and Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru. CM Bommai went to Ramnagar for the first time. The controversy erupted when Congress MP DK Suresh objected to the BJP minister’s speech. At first there was a fierce debate between the two. Then the situation became very tense. Even the soldiers had to come forward to intervene. Some leaders were also seen jumping into it. Congress’s Bengaluru Rural MLC S Ravi also jumped into the controversy. Ravi also tried to throw the mic to stop Narayan from speaking.

However, after the controversy, CM Bommai said that he had come to contribute to development and urged people not to mix politics with development. On the other hand, Karnataka BJP, while advising the opposition party, wrote – Congress culture is no other example of goonda culture. It is ironic that an MP does not know how to function on the platform of the Chief Minister of the state. It is condemnable that Congress leaders and workers are acting like Raja and Praja. They don’t understand anyone.

On the other hand, people were seen raging with anger over the controversy on social media. One user said that what is the pride of BJP. He should have shown a bigger heart. So one retaliated and said that everyone saw who was moving towards the minister with an aggressive attitude. Everyone knows whose fault it is. But some people have trouble admitting mistakes.

Dr. RP Sharma advised both. He said what is happening? Two will do the work of Chavanni and there is a competition to take credit in that too. People are just… Like he doesn’t see anything. I say that the public should have kicked the backs of these two persons and shooed them away from the stage. This is also an insult to the CM sitting on the stage.