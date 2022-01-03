BJP MLA accuses minister of neglecting the area, threatens indefinite fast- Uttarakhand: BJP MLA accuses minister of neglecting the area, threatens indefinite fast

BJP MLA Dilip Rawat accused state environment minister Harak Singh Rawat of neglecting his constituency and threatened to go on a fast if the problems were not resolved. The MLA of Lansdowne has written a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, alleging that due to the pressure of Harak Singh Rawat, the appointment of Executive Engineer is not being done in the newly established electricity distribution office at Dhumakote in Hiya region.

The MLA claimed that his constituency was being neglected by the state’s power, forest and environment minister due to political enmity. He threatened to start an indefinite fast in front of the state assembly. Earlier, the MLA had written a letter to Dhami, demanding a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities and violation of rules in the constructions done in Kalagarh and Lansdowne forest divisions.

On the other hand, Harak Singh Rawat, reacting to the allegations of the MLA, said that if there is any disturbance in the department, then it should be investigated. But at the same time he questioned why the MLAs were raising the issue at the end of their tenure, when elections are very near.

Harak Singh Rawat had recently expressed displeasure over the delay in sanctioning the proposed medical college in his constituency Kotdwar during the cabinet meeting. He had left the meeting on December 24 midway, leading to speculation that he might resign from the post of minister.

Significantly, the relief of BJP in Uttarakhand is not looking as easy. The position of the party is looking weak due to change of CM one after the other. The central leadership first removed Trivendra Singh Rawat and then Teerth Singh Rawat from the post of CM. Now Pushkar Singh Dhami is responsible for winning the election. But the path of Dhami is not looking easy due to the displeasure among the legislators. Many MLAs have left the party.