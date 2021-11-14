BJP MLA furious for comparing Raja Bhaiya with Mukhtar Ansari, said- Raghuraj Pratap Singh is not a goon but Dabangg; Told Akhilesh mentally weak-

BJP MLA from Ballia’s Bairia assembly, Surendra Singh, believes that Raja Bhaiya is not a goon but a domineering personality. He calls Om Prakash Rajbhar and SP chief Akhilesh mentally weak and says that it is completely wrong to compare Raja Bhaiya with Mukhtar Ansari. One belongs to the royal family and the other is a complete criminal. The MLAs believe that corruption in their assembly constituency has not ended but has reduced a lot. If he gets the responsibility of Ballia, he will reduce Karpashavan from the district.

Surendra Singh is known for his outspoken commentary and different style. Many times he also made remarks against the party and the organization, due to which the party also got tarnished. Even before being an MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party, he struggled a lot on many issues, due to which his image was developed as a fighting leader. He says that he cannot tolerate excesses and injustice at all.

During a channel, he described Raja Bhaiya as a revolutionary leader and son of the royal family. They were by no means ready to believe that Raja Bhaiya was a goon. He believes that he himself had to face many serious lawsuits during the struggle. For this they blame the previous governments. They say that they do not mind if cases are registered to support the truth.

BJP MLA says that conspiracy cases were registered against Raja Bhaiya. He is from the royal family. Obviously there is heat in his blood and he is a domineering personality. Whereas Mukhtar Ansari keeps shaming humans and humanity to collect money. He’s a complete punk. On the other hand, Raja Bhaiya is a political figure who has muscle power.

When the journalist asked the MLA that Raja Bhaiya is not a goon, then what is? The BJP MLA said that if the police are given exemption, then all the leaders will be booked under serious sections. Giving an example, he said how the soldier had taken money from the dancer. When they came to know, the soldier was transferred and before that, after shaming him, he got the dancer’s money back. The MLA says that no one can do arbitrariness in Yogi Raj. CM is very honest. He does not tolerate excesses against anyone.