BJP MLA Indra Pratap alias khabbu tiwari disqualified from assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Ayodhya Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari has been disqualified from the UP Assembly after a special court in Uttar Pradesh convicted him in the fake marksheet case. The special judge, Pooja Singh, convicted Khabbu Tiwari in October and sentenced him to five years in prison.

The court said, “The prosecution has been successful in proving the charges leveled against Phool Chandra Yadav, Kripa Nidhan Tiwari and Inder Pratap Tiwari under sections 420, 468, 47 of the IPC. Therefore the accused Phool Chandra Yadav, Kripa Nidhan Tiwari and Indra Pratap Tiwari are held guilty.”

The court said that Khabbu Tiwari had forged his mark sheet for admission to B.Sc in a college. In the year 1992, the principal of Saket Degree College had lodged a complaint that Khabbu Tiwari had taken admission in BSc III year 3 by submitting fake marksheets even after failing in BSc second year examination.

Apart from Khabbu Tiwari, a case was also registered against former student union president and SP leader Phoolchand Yadav and Chanakya Parishad national president Kripa Nidhan Tiwari for taking admission on the basis of fake marksheets. A case was registered against the three accused under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC.

On 7 December, the Assembly Secretariat had notified that Khabbu Tiwari would be disqualified from the date of his conviction. After this, the Gosaiganj seat of Ayodhya, where Khabbu Tiwari was representing, is now vacant. In the 2017 assembly elections, Khabbu Tiwari defeated Abhay Singh of Samajwari Party by a margin of around 12,000 votes.

At the same time, 8 seats have become vacant in the state with Gosaiganj. Apart from Gosaiganj, Swar, Auraiya, Lucknow (West), Nawabganj, Salon, Charthwal and Didarganj seats are also vacant.