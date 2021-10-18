BJP MLA jailed in 28 year old case, accused of taking admission on the basis of fake marksheet

Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khabbu Tiwari, a BJP MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced to five years in a 28-year-old case. The Special Court for MLAs immediately after pronouncing the sentence ordered the BJP MLA present in the court to be sent to jail. BJP MLA Khabbu Tiwari is accused of taking admission in the college through fake marksheets.

Actually this case is from the year 1992. When Indra Pratap Tiwari had resorted to fake marksheets for admission in the college. Indra Pratap Tiwari had taken admission on the basis of fake marksheets in the Saket Postgraduate College in the year 1990, despite not passing in the second year of B.Sc. After which a case was registered in the police station Ramjanmabhoomi on the complaint of Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi, the then principal of the college.

Along with BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari, two other persons Phoolchand Yadav and Kripanidhan Tiwari were also accused of taking admission in the college through fake marksheets. According to the complaint, Phoolchand Yadav had taken admission in the second year by manipulating the mark sheets despite failing in the B.Sc first year examination in 1986. On the other hand, Kripanidhan Tiwari got admission in LLB second year despite failing in LLB first year in 1989.

Hearing in the same case was held on Monday in the special court for MP-MLA. After the hearing, Special Court Judge Pooja Singh convicted all three in the case of getting admission through fake marksheets. After this, the three accused, including the MLA, were sentenced to five years and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 8,000.

BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khabbu Tiwari is counted among the domineering leaders of the Ayodhya area. Cases are registered against him in more than half a dozen sections. Indra Pratap Tiwari has also contested the assembly elections on SP and BSP tickets.

