BJP MLA Joined SP Before UP Assembly Election Sayed Zafar Islam Epic Reply On It To News Anchor Chitra Tripathi

The BJP spokesperson said in the debate show that the popularity of the Chief Minister and others has increased. On his point, the news anchor said that the MLAs are leaving.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Already the political excitement has intensified. Even before the elections, six BSP MLAs and one BJP MLA joined the Samajwadi Party. On this matter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP and said that ‘my family has become ‘my family running’ instead of ‘BJP’. This political reshuffle was also discussed in Aaj Tak’s ‘Dangal’, where the BJP spokesperson said that in the last five years, the CM has worked closely with the people and his popularity has also increased.

In the show, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam, while replying to Akhilesh Yadav’s taunt, said, “He also knows where his land is. They know that no matter how hard they try, the Bharatiya Janata Party will win with a thumping majority, won with a thumping majority and will continue to do the service we did in the future.

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam further said in this regard, “The popularity of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and especially the Chief Minister has increased, the way they have worked with the people in five years and the way the state is on the path of development. have brought.” On his talk, news anchor Chitra Tripathi asked, “Then why are the MLAs leaving here and coming here?”

On the news anchor’s talk, the BJP spokesperson said, “If one or two MLAs move here and there, it does not affect the party. The party is run by ideology, the strategy of the party, the plan of the government, it runs according to that. The plan of the government is to provide employment to the poor and empower them.”

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said on the MLA leaving the party, “If the MLA joins the SP, it does not increase the strength a bit. Strength increases because of how much morale you have maintained at the grassroots level, how much your popularity has increased at the grassroots level. How much the support base has grown, it gets stronger.