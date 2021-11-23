BJP MLA said on the prohibition of liquor in Bihar – Just like Narendra Modi withdrew the agriculture law, Nitish should also end it

MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur slammed the government and said that only those who have the responsibility of obeying the law are breaking it.

BJP is continuously attacking Nitish Kumar regarding the prohibition of liquor in Bihar. Saffron party MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur slammed the government and said that only those who have the responsibility of obeying the law are breaking it. They say that like Narendra Modi withdrew the agriculture law, Nitish should also abolish the prohibition law.

MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur said that children are being put in jail because of the government’s misunderstanding. There is no control over the bureaucracy. Liquor is sold under the nose of the police. Even in many cases, the police have been accused of selling liquor. But the government is in Kumbhakarni sleep. They say that if Nitish does not withdraw the liquor ban, then he will have to face dire consequences in Bihar. There is increasing resentment among the people regarding the policy of prohibition of alcohol.

On the other hand, in Bihar, the government is continuously taking strict action regarding the prohibition of liquor. Those who drink alcohol will not even get a job. The officials of Bihar made a strategy on prohibition by holding meetings with people associated with the private sector and many hotels. Patna’s commissioner and IG held a meeting with hotel, restaurant, lodge operator along with DM, SP and high officials of all the districts to ensure strict compliance of prohibition. It has been clearly stated in the meeting that those who have a history of drinking alcohol should not be hired.

On the lines of BJP, Lalu Prasad Yadav has also demanded an end to the prohibition of liquor in Bihar. He says that due to this the Bihar government is losing revenue. But the Chief Minister is adamant on his insistence. Targeting Nitish, Lalu said that liquor is being sold openly in Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Nepal all around Bihar. In such an environment, it is difficult to stop the smuggling of liquor in Bihar. He said that smuggling of liquor is happening continuously in Bihar. Liquor prohibition has completely failed in the state. People are dying every day due to drinking spurious liquor.