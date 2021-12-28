BJP MLA shared VIDEO of cricket match, Kovid rules were openly blown away, such comments started coming

The cases of Omicron, a new variant of corona in the country, are increasing day by day. In such a situation, night curfew has been announced in many states including Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Gujarat. Amidst the growing outbreak of Omicron, a video of a cricket match being organized in Gujarat is going viral. Please tell that this event was organized in the assembly constituency of BJP MLA Saurabh Patel.

BJP MLA Saurabh Patel has also shared a video of the cricket match, which is becoming quite viral. People are raising questions as to how far it is right to flout the Kovid rules in this way amid the increasing cases of corona. According to the information, this cricket match was organized by the MLA’s party. In which hundreds of people were in attendance.

BJP MLA’s clarification: During this, the rules of Kovid-19 were not followed by the people present. At the same time, the MLA said about this event that the cases of corona in his assembly Botad are negligible. He further said that even when this cricket tournament was inaugurated almost a month ago, the number of Kovid cases was very less.

The competition was held in the grounds of a government high school. Teams from two wards took part in it. In the video that surfaced, people are being seen without masks. Many people are seen running to celebrate the victory without social distancing. It is worth mentioning that MLA Saurabh Patel along with former Indian team player Munaf Patel handed over the trophy to the winning team.

Saurabh Patel said that in other matches the number of people was less, only in the final match more number of people came. He said that all the rules of Kovid were followed during other matches.

People have raised questions after this video went viral. Facebook user Praharsh wrote, “No mask, not even social distance, section 144 is not applicable here? It is not acceptable. If someone else had done this, the government and the police would have taken action. But nobody has any problem here, it’s very sad.”

Ramesh Prajapati wrote that this event has been organized to invite Corona. At the same time some people asked whether Corona went away? Apart from this, some talked about deleting the video.

Sourav Ganguly corona infected: It is known that the former captain of the Indian cricket team and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been found to be corona infected. In such a situation, he has been admitted to Woodland Hospital in Kolkata. At the same time, TMC MP Derek O’Brien has also come under the grip of Corona and has isolated himself.

Total cases of Omicron in the country: Let us inform that till now 653 cases of total Omicron have been found in the country. These cases have been reported in 21 states and union territories. In which maximum 167 cases have been found in Maharashtra. After this, 165 cases have been reported in Delhi, 57 in Kerala, 55 in Telangana, 49 in Gujarat and 46 in Rajasthan.