BJP MLA termed OP Rajbhar a male buffalo, said – What would you say if someone comes out of the Ganga and takes a bath in the pond?

MLA Surendra Singh said that we had tried to improve their nature by staying together, but as soon as they left here, they again reached the middle of the dirt like buffaloes. It is not just a matter of nature to make buffalo human.

BJP MLA from Bairia in UP’s Ballia district, Surendra Singh has compared Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SubhaSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar to a buffalo. He has used derogatory words in a tizzy with the alliance of SubhaSP and SP. He mentioned a story to take a jibe at Rajbhar. The BJP MLA described SP President Akhilesh Yadav as a nurturer of the Aurangzeb tradition.

MLA Surendra Singh said that we had tried to improve their nature by staying together, but as soon as they left here, they again reached the middle of the dirt like buffaloes. It is not just a matter of nature to make buffalo human. However, he is also seen saying that the nature of Rajbhar is like a buffalo. The special thing is that ever since Rajbhar has distanced himself from the BJP, he is following the target of the leaders of the saffron party.

The BJP MLA called Akhilesh Yadav the nurturer of the Aurangzeb tradition. He said that Akhilesh, who had forcibly captured power by removing his father, similarly the SP chief took over the throne by removing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. He said that people know the whole reality. People will give a befitting reply to these people in the elections.

Surendra Singh said that Akhilesh is telling himself better than Yogi, but everyone knows what kind of goonda rule was in his rule. People were fed up with the SP government. Then he gave majority to BJP. He said that the leaders of this country are Modi and Yogi, and will remain so. The country is making all round development under his leadership. Daughter, everyone is safe from farming. He said that the Yogi government is working keeping in mind Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The government is working wholeheartedly for the upliftment of every section of the society.

Rajbhar started politics in 1981 during the time of Kanshi Ram. But when he had a dispute with Mayawati in the Bahujan Samaj Party, he formed his own party. Before the 2017 assembly elections, the then BJP president Amit Shah had forged an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s party. But only a few months after coming to power, Rajbhar’s differences with the BJP started increasing. Now his alliance with BJP is broken. Since then he has been a target of BJP.