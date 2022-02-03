BJP MLA told how to commit fraud, people started enjoying watching the video

The video went viral on social media and people are enjoying it in different ways. People are taunting in various ways on this viral video of Rakesh Sachan.

Assembly elections have intensified in five states including Uttar Pradesh. All the political parties have given their full strength in the campaign. Amazing videos related to publicity and public relations are also coming out. One such video is of Rakesh Sachan, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Kanpur’s Bhognipur assembly constituency, in which he is seen allegedly showing a way to extort government money through fraudulent means. The video went viral on social media and people are enjoying it in different ways.

In the viral video, Rakesh Sachan is seen surrounded by a crowd of people. He says, ‘Farmer’s insurance is not from heart attack, from cold… if bitten by a poisonous insect, an accident has happened in it. Make some mark in its foot with a big needle…we are telling you in the police station…you should say that it has been bitten by a snake. They will do Panchnama. Hum bol de rahe hai PM (post-mortem) he will write suspicious. Then make a slide and send it to Agra for examination. After this, if you fill the form, then you will get a benefit of Rs 5 lakh.

It is seen in the video that when someone questions the crowd, Rakesh Sachan says that ‘it doesn’t matter whether there is land or not, but it will get benefits. Last time in Sikandra we got hundreds of people done. When we reached, we did it by taking back the soil from the ghat… I saw that it can happen but it cannot happen without PM. That’s a simple way to show it. Make a mark on the foot with a needle, like the teeth of a snake, cut it in the same way….

this is #Kanpur K Bhognipur Legislative Assembly #BJP Candidate Rakesh Sachan. Explain to the public in your area how to grab government money! pic.twitter.com/E48iRQJtFU — MANISH PANDEY (@ManishPandeyLKW) February 2, 2022

People are taunting in various ways on this viral video of Rakesh Sachan. A user named Manish Pandey wrote, ‘This is Rakesh Sachan, BJP candidate of Bhognipur Vidhan Sabha of Kanpur. They are explaining to the public in their area how to grab government money. Senior journalist Sanjay Sharma wrote tauntingly, ‘What a leader! BJP should make him a Union minister directly. KK Shukla wrote, ‘I find it completely PM material.’

Sanu Sen quipped, ‘Can definitely become the Finance Minister.’ Dhirendra Singh wrote, ‘Just a few days ago I was in Congress. As soon as he joined the BJP, he started straight away. Kaushalendra Rai asked, ‘Brother, please tell me that if there is an honest MLA, can he collect 1 to 2 crore rupees?’ Dheeraj Mishra wrote, ‘Now it should be understood that how Netaji becomes rich…. Ravi jokingly wrote, ‘If you get a water snake cut, how much will you get?’

Left Congress and joined BJP: Let us tell you that Rakesh Sachan was considered a strong leader of Congress. He has also been an MP. A few days ago, he left the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Earlier in the year 2019, he left the SP and joined the Congress and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Fatehpur but had to face defeat from BJP’s candidate Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Rakesh Sachan was once said to be close to Mulayam Singh.